College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
Use the Formula for the General Term of an Arithmetic Sequence
Problem
In Exercises 19–21, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. -7, -3, 1, 5 ...
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Represent an arithmetic sequence as an explicit rule
by LearnZillion
49 views
Arithmetic Progressions - Problem Solving
by Let's Tute
60 views
Arithmetic Sequences: Finding a General Formula Given Two Terms
by patrickJMT
135 views
Arithmetic Sequences: A Formula for the ' n - th ' Term
by patrickJMT
152 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.