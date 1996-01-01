College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Understand and Use Rational Exponents
Problem
In Exercises 50 - 53, rationalize the denominator. 14/(√7 - √5)
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Perform operations with rational exponents
by LearnZillion
84 views
Explore volume using radical and rational exponent expressions
by LearnZillion
37 views
Write equivalent radical and rational exponent expressions
by LearnZillion
57 views
Multiplying Variables with Rational Exponents - Basic Examples 2
by patrickJMT
55 views
Evaluating Numbers with Rational Exponents by using Radical Notation - Basic Example 1
by patrickJMT
91 views
Negative Exponents and Fractional Exponents - Examples
by patrickJMT
76 views
Multiplying Variables with Rational Exponents - Basic Example 1
by patrickJMT
95 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.