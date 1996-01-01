Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra3. Functions and GraphsInverse FunctionsVerify Inverse Functions
2:15 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question

The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f^-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ^-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ^-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = 1/x

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10views
Was this helpful?
4:12m

Watch next

Master Verifying inverse functions by composition: not inverse | High School Math | Khan Academy with a bite sized video explanation from Khan Academy

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.