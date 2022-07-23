Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers Complex numbers include a real part and an imaginary part, expressed as a + bi, where i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding how to work with complex numbers is essential for evaluating expressions and verifying solutions involving imaginary components.

Substitution Method The substitution method involves replacing the variable in an equation with a given value to check if it satisfies the equation. Here, substituting x = -2 + i into the quadratic equation helps verify whether it is a root.