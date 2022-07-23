Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers
Complex numbers include a real part and an imaginary part, expressed as a + bi, where i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding how to work with complex numbers is essential for evaluating expressions and verifying solutions involving imaginary components.
Substitution Method
The substitution method involves replacing the variable in an equation with a given value to check if it satisfies the equation. Here, substituting x = -2 + i into the quadratic equation helps verify whether it is a root.
Quadratic Equations and Roots
Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Their solutions, or roots, can be real or complex, and verifying a root means confirming that substituting it into the equation yields zero.
