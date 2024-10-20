1. Equations & Inequalities
Complex Numbers
Textbook Question: In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(1^2 - 4 × 0.5 × 5)
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
Write the complex number in standard form.
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
340views2rank
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
269views4rank
Textbook Question: In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 - 4i)
Textbook Question: In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)
Textbook Question: In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 - i)