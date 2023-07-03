Skip to main content
College Algebra
6. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Solve Nonlinear Systems by Addition
Problem 71
Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = √(0.1q + 9) - 2 and demand: p = √(25 - 0.1q) Find the equilibrium price (in dollars).

