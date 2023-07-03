Skip to main content
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Nonlinear Equations in Two VariablesSolve Nonlinear Systems by Substitution
Problem 70
Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = 2000/(2000 - q) and demand: p = (7000 - 3q)/2q Find the equilibrium demand.

