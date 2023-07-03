Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Nonlinear Equations in Two VariablesSolve Nonlinear Systems by Addition
6:14 minutes
Problem 68
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Find the radius and height (to the nearest thousandth) of an open-ended cylinder with volume 50 in.^3 and lateral surface area 65 in.^2.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:35m

Watch next

Master Non-Linear Systems with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
4:35
Non-Linear Systems
Pearson
113
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.