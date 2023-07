Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a horizontal asymptote? A. ƒ(x)=(2x-7)/(x+3) B. ƒ(x)=3x/(x^2-9) C. ƒ(x)=(x^2-9)/(x+3) D. ƒ(x)=(x+5)/(x+2)(x-3)

