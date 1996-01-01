Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x^2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)^2 = 7 C. x^2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0
Only one of the equations does not require Step 1 of the method for completing the square described in this section. Which one is it? Solve it.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solving Quadratic Equations Using the Square Root Method / Example 2.1 with a bite sized video explanation from