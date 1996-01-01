Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesQuadratic EquationsSolve Quadratic Equations by the Square Root Property
Problem 11
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x^2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)^2 = 7 C. x^2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Only one of the equations does not require Step 1 of the method for completing the square described in this section. Which one is it? Solve it.

