Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=(x+3)/x(x+4)
Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question.
There may be more than one correct choice. If ƒ represents the function, only one choice has a single solution to the equation ƒ(x)=3. Which one is it?
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. g(x) = (4x^2 - 16x + 16)/(2x - 3)
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. r(x) = (x^2 + 4x + 3)/(x + 2)^2
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. f(x) = 2x/(x^2 - 9)
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x2+3x+4)/(x-5)
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=3/(x-5)
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(4-3x)/(2x+1)