5. Rational Functions
Graphing Rational Functions
- Textbook QuestionUse the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14. As x -> -3^-, f(x) -> __92views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x^2+x−6)/(x−3)46views
- Textbook QuestionWork each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=-1/(x-2)58views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. r(x)=x/(x^2+4)59views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the rational function using transformations.
404views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the rational function using transformations.
220views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Graph the rational function.
413views1rank
- Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9. ƒ(x)=[(x-5)(x-2)]/(x^2+9)60views
- Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9. ƒ(x)=(3x^2+3x-6)/(x^2-x-12)54views
- Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9. ƒ(x)=x/(4-x^2)88views
- Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9. ƒ(x)=(x+2)/(x-3)70views
- Textbook Question
Solve each problem. This rational function has two holes and one vertical asymptote. ƒ(x)=(x^3+7x^2-25x-175)/(x^3+3x^2-25x-75)
What are the x-values of the holes?50views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. g(x) = (2x - 4)/(x + 3)43views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–64, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, the horizontal asymptote, if one exists, and the slant asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. Then graph the rational function. h(x) = (x^2 - 3x - 4)/(x^2 - x -6)54views
- Textbook Question
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of . State the domain of .
<IMAGE>43views