College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsQuadratic FunctionsRecognize Characteristics of Parabolas
Problem 86
Textbook Question

A quadratic equation ƒ(x) = 0 has a solution x = 2. Its graph has vertex (5, 3). What is the other solution of the equation?

Verified Solution
