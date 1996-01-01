Introduction to Rational Functions Practice Problems
Identify whether the function f(x) = 3/x4 is even or odd, and tell something about its symmetry.
Complete the given statement using the graph of the rational function in the figure shown.
As x → -16+, f(x) →
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = x/(x +7)
For the following function, write the coordinates of the hole.
f(x) = (x2 - 36)/(x + 6)
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = (x2 -2x -15)/(x +3)
For the given rational function, find out the equation of the horizontal asymptote (if applicable). f(x) = 5x/(2x2 +7)
For the following function, write the equations for the vertical, horizontal or oblique asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 + 16)/(x2 + 25)
Graph the given rational function using the transformation of f(x) = 1/x2, g(x) = 1/x2 -11
Graph the given rational function g(x) = 1/(2x+1)2 using transformation of f(x) = 1/x2
For the graph of the rational function given below, identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes. Also, write the domain of the function.
Graph the given rational function following the seven steps. f(x)=(7x2-6x−16)/(4x2−5x)