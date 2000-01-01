Serial Dilution Calculator

Generate a serial dilution series from a stock solution. Enter the initial concentration C₀, the dilution per step (as a factor, a 1:x ratio, or transfer/total volumes), and the number of steps. See step-by-step math, a results table, and visuals (decay curve + final-concentration gauge).

Background

For an equal-step series, each step multiplies the concentration by the same dilution factor D (e.g., 0.1 for a 10× dilution). The concentration after step n is C n = C 0 × Dn. Common inputs: