How to use this calculator

  • Enter C₀ and unit (label only).
  • Choose a dilution mode: factor D, ratio 1:x, or transfer/final.
  • Set the number of steps. We compute Cn = C0 × Dn for each step.
  • Toggle sig-fig and scientific notation for readable outputs.

Formula & Equation Used

Serial dilution: Cn = C0 × Dn

Factor: D ∈ (0,1). Example: 10× dilution → D = 0.1

Ratio: 1:x → D = 1/x

Transfer/Final: D = Vtransfer / Vfinal

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 1.00 M stock, 10× per step, 5 steps

D = 0.1 → C₅ = 1.00 × 0.1⁵ = 1.0×10⁻⁵ M.

Example 2 — 10 mg/mL, D = 0.5, 4 steps

C₄ = 10 × 0.5⁴ = 10 × 1/16 = 0.625 mg/mL.

Example 3 — 5.0% (1:5 per step), 3 steps

D = 1/5 → C₃ = 5.0 × (1/5)³ = 5.0/125 = 0.040%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between a dilution factor and a “× times” phrase?

“10× dilution” means the solution is 10 times less concentrated per step, so D = 1/10 = 0.1.

Q: Do the units matter?

Units are labels only; the calculator doesn’t convert units. Keep the same unit across steps.

Q: Can I list actual volumes to prepare each tube?

Use the transfer/final mode to compute D from volumes. We keep the series equal-step; you can choose volumes that implement the same D each time.

