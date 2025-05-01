1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Process
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following shows the best order of steps of the scientific method?7views
- Open Question
A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks: 'Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?' and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a 'prediction, hypothesis or theory.'
________________: Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.
________________: Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.
________________: All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.6views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the cell theory is false?7views