10. The Structure and Function of DNA
DNA Replication
10. The Structure and Function of DNA
DNA Replication
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- Multiple Choice
During DNA replication, the enzyme ___________, catalyzes the elongation of new DNA by adding, to the 3' end of the previous nucleotide, new nucleotides that are complementary to a DNA template.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes breaks the hydrogen bonds between the DNA strands?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzyme-function matches is incorrect?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for removing RNA primers and replacing them with DNA?5views