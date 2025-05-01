Osmoregulation

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Introduction to Biology
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Table of contents
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1. Introduction to Biology
Chapter worksheet
Biology and Society
Scientific Process
Analyzing Data
Processes of Life
Evolution
Energy Flow and Ecosystems
2. Essential Chemistry for Biology
Chapter worksheet
Basic Chemistry
Parts of an Atom
Chemical Bonding and Molecules
Chemical Reactions
Water
Acids, Bases, and pH
3. The Molecules of Life
Chapter worksheet
Organic Compounds
Carbohydrates
Proteins
Lipids
Nucleic Acids
4. A Tour of the Cell
Chapter worksheet
Cells
Cell Membranes
Nucleus & Ribosomes
Endomembrane System
Chloroplasts & Mitochondria
Cytoskeleton
5. The Working Cell
Chapter worksheet
Energy
ATP and Cellular Work
Enzymes
Membrane Transport
6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food
Chapter worksheet
Energy Flow in the Biosphere
Cellular Respiration
Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Anaerobic Cellular Respiration
7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food
Chapter worksheet
The Basics of Photosynthesis
Light Reactions
Calvin Cycle
8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells
Chapter worksheet
Cell Reproduction
Genetic Material
The Cell Cycle
Mitosis
Meiosis
9. Patterns of Inheritance
Chapter worksheet
Genetics and Heredity
Mendel's Laws
Variations in Mendel's Laws
Chromosomal Basis of Inheritance
10. The Structure and Function of DNA
Chapter worksheet
DNA and RNA Structure
DNA Replication
From DNA to RNA to Protein
Transcription
Translation
Mutations
Infectious Agents
11. How Genes Are Controlled
Chapter worksheet
Gene Regulation
Gene Regulation in Bacteria
Gene Regulation in Eukarya
Cell Signaling
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppression
12. DNA Technology
Chapter worksheet
Recombinant DNA Techniques
Therapeutic Cloning and Stem Cells
DNA Profiling Techniques
Genetic Mapping
13. How Populations Evolve
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Evolution
Theories on the Diversity of Life
Charles Darwin and The Origin of Species
Evidence of Evolution
Evolutionary Trees & Phylogeny
Natural and Artificial Selection
Evolution of Populations
Analyzing the Gene Pool
Mechanisms of Evolution
14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Chapter worksheet
Biological Species Concept
Reproductive Barriers & Mechanisms of Speciation
Earth's History & Macroevolution
Fossil Record
Mass Extinctions
Classifying The Diversity of Life
15. The Evolution of Microbial Life
Chapter worksheet
Origins of Life
Prokaryotes
Bacteria & Archaea
Protists
16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi
Chapter worksheet
Terrestrial Adaptations of Plants
Bryophytes
Ferns
Seed Plants & Angiosperms
Fungi
17. The Evolution of Animals
Chapter worksheet
Animals
Invertebrates
Chordata
Amphibians and Reptiles
Evolution of Primates
18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Chapter worksheet
Ecology and the Biosphere
Interactions with the Environment
Freshwater and Marine Biomes
Terrestrial Biomes
19. Population Ecology
Chapter worksheet
Population Ecology
Survivorship Curves
Population Growth and Regulation
Human Population Growth
20. Communities and Ecosystems
Chapter worksheet
Community Ecology
Trophic Structure
Disturbances and Succession in Communities
Energy Flow in Ecosystems
Chemical Cycling in Ecosystems
Conservation and Restoration Biology
21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function
Chapter worksheet
Anatomy and Physiology
Homeostasis
Thermoregulation
Osmoregulation
22. Nutrition and Digestion
Chapter worksheet
Digestion
Tour of the Human Digestive System
Food as Building Material
23. Circulation and Respiration
Chapter worksheet
Circulatory Systems
The Path of Blood
Blood Flow
Blood
Cardiovascular Disease
The Path of Air
Gas Transport in the Blood
24. The Body's Defenses
Chapter worksheet
Immune System
Innate Immunity
Lymphatic System
Adaptive Immunity
25. Hormones
Chapter worksheet
Hormones
Endocrine System
Hypothalamus and Pituitary Glands
Thyroid & Parathyroid Glands
Pancreas
Adrenal Hormones
The Gonads
26. Reproduction and Development
Chapter worksheet
Sexual and Asexual Reproduction
Human Reproductive System
Fertilization
Pregnancy
27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems
Chapter worksheet
Nervous Tissue
Neuronal Communication
Divisions of the Nervous System
The Brain
Neuroplasticity
The Senses
The Skeletal System
The Muscular System
28. The Life of a Flowering Plant
Chapter worksheet
Monocots and Eudicots
Roots and Shoots
Plant Cells and Tissues
Plant Growth
Pollination and Fertilization
29. The Working Plant
Chapter worksheet
Plant Nutrition
Soil
Transport of Water
Transport of Sugar
Plant Hormones
Response to Stimuli
21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function
Osmoregulation
21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function
Osmoregulation
Previous Topic: Thermoregulation
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