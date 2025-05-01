14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Reproductive Barriers & Mechanisms of Speciation
14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Reproductive Barriers & Mechanisms of Speciation
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- Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The difference between allopatric and sympatric speciation is how long it takes for populations to split into separate species.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be most likely to lead to speciation by vicariance?5views
- Multiple Choice
The organisms of the Galapagos islands have become famous for people studying their processes of speciation. Which statement best describes how speciation most likely occurs on islands like the Galapagos?6views
- Multiple Choice
Strong disruptive selection doesn’t always create new species. What other requirement must be met for speciation to occur?4views