Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology
- 3. The Molecules of Life
- 4. A Tour of the Cell
- 5. The Working Cell
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled
- 12. DNA Technology
- 13. How Populations Evolve
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi
- 17. The Evolution of Animals
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
- 19. Population Ecology
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion
- 23. Circulation and Respiration
- 24. The Body's Defenses
- 25. Hormones
- 26. Reproduction and Development
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant
- 29. The Working Plant
28. The Life of a Flowering Plant
Plant Cells and Tissues