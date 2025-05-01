19. Population Ecology
Survivorship Curves
19. Population Ecology
Survivorship Curves
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- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about life tables is true?5views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the data in this life table, at what age do female European hedgehogs reach sexual maturity and become capable of sexual reproduction?4views
- Multiple Choice
If a cohort of female European Hedgehogs has a starting population of 2,500 and a survivorship of 0.353 after 2 years, how many hedgehogs make it to 2 years old?5views
- Multiple Choice
A carp has many offspring at once, but the majority of them are eaten by predators in their first year of life. As carp develop & grow, they have fewer predators in later life. Which survivorship curve do carp exhibit?4views