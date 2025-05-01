14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Mass Extinctions
14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Mass Extinctions
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- Multiple Choice
How do mass extinctions differ from background extinctions?5views
- Multiple Choice
What could be one reason why paleontologists mostly study extinctions in the Phanerozoic (since the Cambrian explosion)?4views
- Multiple Choice
What is thought to have been the major cause of the end-Permian extinction event?5views
- Multiple Choice
The extinction at the end of the Cretaceous period is most closely associated with what?4views