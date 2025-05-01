15. The Evolution of Microbial Life
Prokaryotes
15. The Evolution of Microbial Life
Prokaryotes
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- Multiple Choice
An organism that requires an environment of high salt concentration describes an Extreme…5views
- Multiple Choice
A cell is most likely to experience plasmolysis (contraction or shrinking of the cell) when…4views
- Multiple Choice
All organisms have specific environmental conditions in which they thrive. Most organisms cannot live in extremely salty environments. If a bacterium that normally lives in a fresh water environment is placed in an environment that is excessively salty, what will happen?5views
- Multiple Choice
There are two groups of bacteria which live in the Great Salt Lake: Halobacterium and Halococcus. The Great Salt Lake's average salinity is around 13%. What class of microbes do the Halobacterium and Halococcus species belong to?4views