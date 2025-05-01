18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Freshwater and Marine Biomes
18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Freshwater and Marine Biomes
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- Multiple Choice
Photosynthetic organisms in aquatic biomes tend to live near the surface, as there is more light availability. Is this constraint of light availability a physical or chemical factor?5views
- Multiple Choice
In which of the following regions would you expect to find photosynthetic organisms?5views
- Multiple Choice
Detritus is organic matter produced by the decomposition of dead organisms. Considering that detritus tends to sink in water over time, in which ocean zone does detritus make up the base of the food chain?5views
- Multiple Choice
How do the processes of turnover & upwelling benefit aquatic ecosystems?5views