9. Patterns of Inheritance
Chromosomal Basis of Inheritance
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- Multiple Choice
According to Mendel's Law of Segregation, which of the following is a true statement?4views
- Multiple Choice
Mendel's observation of the segregation of alleles in gamete formation has its basis in which of the following phases of cell division?5views
- Multiple Choice
Mendel's law of independent assortment has its basis in which of the following events of meiosis I?4views
- Multiple Choice
Wild type fruit flies have red eyes. A white-eyed female fly is crossed with a red-eyed male fly. All of the females from the cross are red-eyed and all of the males, white-eyed. What type of inheritance pattern is this?6views
- Open Question
The following pedigree is for the X-linked-recessive trait for color blindness. Using XN for the normal allele and Xn for the color blindness allele, fill in the top half of the boxes/circles with the genotype. Also, fill in the bottom half of the boxes/circles with the phenotype (Normal vision or color blind). If it is impossible to know for certain a specific allele in the genotype, then place a '?' to represent the allele that is in question.4views
- Open Question
The following pedigree is for the ABO blood type group, which is an example of autosomal inheritance. Using the IA, IB, i for the alleles, fill in the top half of each box/circle with the genotype. Also, fill in the bottom half of each box/circle with the phenotype (A, B, AB, or O blood type). If it is impossible to know for certain a specific allele in the genotype, then place a '?' as a placeholder to represent the allele that is in question.4views