13. How Populations Evolve
Evidence of Evolution
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- Multiple Choice
A similar arrangement of internal organs is observed in birds, rodents, and frogs. This is likely an example of:4views
- Multiple Choice
The potato (Solanum tuberosum) and the sweet potato (Ipomoea batatas) are both plants that form starchy tubers. A tuber is an underground part of plant used for nutrient storage and is the part of the potato and sweet potato that we eat. Most other plants of both the genus Solanum, which includes the tomato and the eggplant, and the genus Ipomoea, which includes the morning glory, do not form tubers. As described do you think the tubers found in potatoes and sweet potatoes are more likely an example of analogy or homology and why?5views
- Multiple Choice
Different alleles of the MC1R gene have been associated with hair/coat color variation in many different mammals, including mice, jaguars, cows, and humans. In humans, specific mutations of the MC1R gene are associated with red hair. Using the concept of homology, explain why the same gene would affect similar traits in multiple organisms.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements describes a vestigial structure?5views