20. Communities and Ecosystems
Trophic Structure
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
If a forest contains 47,000 kg of plant material, how many kg of tertiary consumers can it support?5views
- Multiple Choice
Match each of the following species to their role in their respective communities:
Beaver: builds dams in rivers/lakes, significantly altering habitats in the area.
Ochre Sea Star: preys on mussels, preventing them from overpopulating intertidal zones & dominating the habitat.
Red Mangrove Tree: stabilizes shorelines by reducing erosion, provides nurseries for fish in coastal regions.7views
- Multiple Choice
Consider an ocean community where corals are the most abundant species, where they "build" new habitats using calcium carbonate deposits, creating a coral reef. Which of the following terms can be applied to corals in this community?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following could be characterized as top-down control in a community?4views