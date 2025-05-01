13. How Populations Evolve
Theories on the Diversity of Life
13. How Populations Evolve
Theories on the Diversity of Life
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- Multiple Choice
Whose book “Principles of Geology” most directly influenced the thinking of Charles Darwin?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which scientist was one of the first proponents of uniformitarianism and suggested the Earth was much older than a few thousand years?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which scientist specialized in fossils and has been called “The Father of Paleontology”?5views
- Multiple Choice
Lamarck developed his ideas almost 100 years before Mendel’s principles of genetics would be widely understood. With our current understanding of genetics, which of Lamarck’s ideas do we most clearly understand to be INCORRECT?4views