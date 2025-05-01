19. Population Ecology
Population Growth and Regulation
19. Population Ecology
Population Growth and Regulation
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- Multiple Choice
An island has a population of 10,000 rabbits at the beginning of the year. During the year, there were 400 births and 150 deaths. Calculate the population growth rate and the per capita population growth rate.5views
- Multiple Choice
In which population growth models is the population growth dependent on the current population size?5views