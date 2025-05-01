13. How Populations Evolve
Evolution of Populations
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which process ensures that alleles are always found in new combinations?4views
- Multiple Choice
Mutations that don’t impact the fitness of an allele can be called?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about mutations is correct?5views
- Multiple Choice
Gene trees are evolutionary trees that show the evolutionary lineages of specific genes separate from organisms. Below is a gene tree for the genes that code for opsins in humans. Opsins are the light sensitive proteins in the eyes. Humans have four opsins that are active in visual perception: long-wavelength sensitive (LWS or red-sensitive), medium-wavelength sensitive (MWS or green sensitive), short-wavelength sensitive (SWS or blue sensitive), and rhodopsin (RH, not color sensitive). Which mutational process would be most likely to create a gene tree like this?4views