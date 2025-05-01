7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food
Light Reactions
7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food
Light Reactions
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- Multiple Choice
The component of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows our eyes to visualize color is:4views
- Multiple Choice
A photon is an example of _________ energy. Photons have ________ energy at short wavelengths and _________ energy at long wavelengths.4views
- Multiple Choice
Examples of accessory pigments for photosynthesis are:4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following pigments does NOT absorb yellow/orange light (650-750nm)?3views