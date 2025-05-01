3. The Molecules of Life
Carbohydrates
3. The Molecules of Life
Carbohydrates
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following chemical formulas represents that of a simple carbohydrate?6views
- Multiple Choice
Monosaccharides are linked together via a ______________ reaction, forming a _____________bond.5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following chemical reactions results in energy release when glycosidic bonds are broken?6views
- Multiple Choice
Animal cells store energy in the form of _________, and plant cells store energy in the form of ___________.6views