17. The Evolution of Animals
Animals
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements are true?
I) Adaptive radiations often follow mass extinction events as organisms adapt to fill previously occupied niches.
II) Adaptive radiations are common on new volcanic islands where organisms can occupy many new environments.
III) The evolution of a new trait can trigger adaptive radiation as organisms are able to outcompete resident organisms in many different environments.4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be considered an example of an adaptive radiation?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which adaptive radiation is correctly matched to the extinction event that preceded it?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the Cambrian Explosion are true?
I) Before the Cambrian Explosion, most organisms had soft bodies.
II) The Permian extinction created new ecological niches that were exploited during the Cambrian Explosion.
III) After the Cambrian Explosion, new morphological features like limbs and jaws are observed.4views