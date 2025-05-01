7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food
The Basics of Photosynthesis
7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food
The Basics of Photosynthesis
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A gelatinous matrix inside the chloroplast containing ribosomes, DNA and enzymes is the:5views
- Multiple Choice
Which plant structure is responsible for a plant's gas exchange with the atmosphere?4views
- Multiple Choice
The main product of photosynthesis is:5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following reactants is reduced during the process of photosynthesis?3views