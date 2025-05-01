10. The Structure and Function of DNA
Mutations
10. The Structure and Function of DNA
Mutations
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- Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutations, occurring just after the start codon in the mRNA is likely to have the most serious effects on the polypeptide product?4views
- Multiple Choice
A single base substitution is LEAST likely to be deleterious (dangerous) when the change results in _____.4views
- Multiple Choice
A section of DNA has this base sequence: AGCGTTACCGT. A mutation in this DNA strand results in this base sequence: AGGCGTTACCGT. What type of mutation does this change represent?4views
- Multiple Choice
A nonsense mutation:4views