2. Essential Chemistry for Biology
Parts of an Atom
2. Essential Chemistry for Biology
Parts of an Atom
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- Multiple Choice
A proton ___________:4views
- Multiple Choice
The average oxygen atom has a mass number of 16 and an atomic number of 8. This means that the number of neutrons in this oxygen atom is:5views
- Multiple Choice
How many valence electrons does an atom with five total electrons have?6views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true about electron energy shells?5views