Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.
Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
A heat-resistant fungus that causes spoilage in acidic foods.
Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope is Selenomonas.
The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?
a. Cocci
b. Bacilli
c. Spirilla
d. Spirochetes