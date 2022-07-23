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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 3
Chapter 11, Problem 3

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.

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1
Identify the key term in the statement: 'staphylococci'. This term refers to a genus of bacteria known for their characteristic arrangement.
Recall that 'staphylococci' are Gram-positive cocci that typically group together in clusters resembling grape bunches.
Understand that the statement says: 'If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.' This matches the known morphology of staphylococci.
Since the statement correctly describes the typical arrangement of staphylococci, determine that the statement is true.
Therefore, the correct response is to write 'true' in the blank, confirming the accuracy of the statement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Staphylococci Morphology

Staphylococci are spherical bacteria (cocci) that typically group together in irregular clusters resembling grape bunches. This clustering pattern is a key identifying feature distinguishing them from other cocci arrangements like chains or pairs.
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Bacterial Cell Arrangements

Bacteria can arrange themselves in characteristic patterns such as chains (strepto-), clusters (staphylo-), pairs (diplo-), or singles. Recognizing these arrangements helps in identifying bacterial genera and species under the microscope.
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Microscopic Identification Techniques

Microscopic examination, often after Gram staining, allows visualization of bacterial shape and arrangement. Understanding how to interpret these visual clues is essential for correctly identifying bacteria like staphylococci in clinical and laboratory settings.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”

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Textbook Question

The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called                  .


a. Akinetes

b. Terminal endospores

c. Metachromatic granules

d. Heterocysts

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Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?


a. Cocci

b. Bacilli

c. Spirilla

d. Spirochetes

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Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. remain alive for decades

b. can remain alive in boiling water

c. exist in a state of suspended animation

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.

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