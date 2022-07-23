Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Staphylococci Morphology
Bacterial Cell Arrangements
Microscopic Identification Techniques
The thick-walled reproductive spores produced in the middle of cyanobacterial filaments are called .
a. Akinetes
b. Terminal endospores
c. Metachromatic granules
d. Heterocysts
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.
Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?
a. Cocci
b. Bacilli
c. Spirilla
d. Spirochetes
Endospores ___________ .
a. remain alive for decades
b. can remain alive in boiling water
c. exist in a state of suspended animation
d. All of the above are correct.
What are extremophiles? Describe two kinds, and give examples.