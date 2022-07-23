Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.
Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?
a. Cocci
b. Bacilli
c. Spirilla
d. Spirochetes
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Prokaryotic Cell Shapes
Spiral-Shaped Bacteria Types
Terminology for Bacterial Morphology
Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls.
Endospores ___________ .
a. remain alive for decades
b. can remain alive in boiling water
c. exist in a state of suspended animation
d. All of the above are correct.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.