Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 3
Chapter 11, Problem 3

Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?


a. Cocci
b. Bacilli
c. Spirilla
d. Spirochetes

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the shape terminology for prokaryotic cells. 'Cocci' refers to spherical-shaped bacteria, 'Bacilli' refers to rod-shaped bacteria, 'Spirilla' refers to rigid spiral-shaped bacteria, and 'Spirochetes' refers to flexible spiral-shaped bacteria.
Step 2: Identify the key descriptor in the question: 'stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells.' This indicates the cells have a spiral shape and are rigid rather than flexible.
Step 3: Compare the options with the description: Cocci (spherical) and Bacilli (rod-shaped) do not match the spiral shape, so they can be excluded.
Step 4: Between 'Spirilla' and 'Spirochetes,' note that Spirilla are known to be rigid or stiff spiral-shaped bacteria, while Spirochetes are more flexible and have a unique corkscrew motion.
Step 5: Conclude that the term best describing stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells is 'Spirilla.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prokaryotic Cell Shapes

Prokaryotic cells have distinct shapes that help in their identification. Common shapes include cocci (spherical), bacilli (rod-shaped), and spiral forms. Understanding these shapes is fundamental to classifying bacteria and predicting their behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells

Spiral-Shaped Bacteria Types

Spiral-shaped bacteria are categorized mainly into spirilla and spirochetes. Spirilla are rigid, spiral-shaped bacteria with external flagella, while spirochetes are flexible and have internal flagella, allowing different modes of movement.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:22
Spiral-shaped Bacterial Cells

Terminology for Bacterial Morphology

Accurate terminology is essential in microbiology to describe bacterial morphology. Terms like cocci, bacilli, spirilla, and spirochetes specify shape and structural features, aiding in identification and understanding of bacterial physiology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:44
Types of Bacterial Cell Morphology
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name three groups of low G + C Gram-positive bacteria.

1590
views
Textbook Question

Name and describe three types of bacteria mentioned in this chapter that “glide.”

1364
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.

855
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ Chlamydias have peptidoglycan cell walls.

879
views
Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. remain alive for decades

b. can remain alive in boiling water

c. exist in a state of suspended animation

d. All of the above are correct.

1369
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.

__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.

1025
views