Which of the following leads to all the rest?
a. Catarrhal stage
b. Cough
c. Loss of cilia
d. Mucus accumulation
e. Tracheal cytotoxin
Which of the following leads to all the rest?
a. Catarrhal stage
b. Cough
c. Loss of cilia
d. Mucus accumulation
e. Tracheal cytotoxin
Match the following choices to the statement in the question given below:
a. Bordetella pertussis
b. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
c. Legionella pneumophila
d. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
e. None of the above
Causes the formation of a membrane across the throat.
List the genital infections that cause congenital and neonatal infections. How can transmission to a fetus or newborn be prevented?
Fluid-filled vesicles
a. candidiasis
b. bacterial vaginosis
c. genital herpes
d. lymphogranuloma venereum
e. trichomoniasis
Label the following modes of transmission as either direct or indirect. For all indirect transmissions, also specify which of the three categories of indirect transmission is involved.
Transmission of HIV across the placenta:
Transmission of a pathogen through drinking contaminated water:
Transmission of malaria by a mosquito to a human host:
Transmission of a pathogen through breast milk:
Transmission of rabies by a dog bite:
Transmission of a pathogen by touching a doorknob:
Transmission of a pathogen by a contaminated needle:
Transmission of a respiratory pathogen through respiratory droplets:
From the following choices, select all of the factors that impact prevalence rate.
a. Duration of a disease
b. The type of pathogen responsible (such as if the pathogen is viral or bacterial)
c. Cure rates for a disease
d. The pathogenicity of the microbe that causes the disease
e. The effectiveness of preventive measures
f. The incidence rate of a disease
g. The quality of diagnostic tools
h. The severity of the disease
State what type of mortality rate is applicable.
Scenario 1: Out of 6,000 live births last week, 10 of the women died.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 2: 300 patients had disease X last year, 10 of whom died.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 3: Of the 120,000 live births in a particular community last year, 15 of the babies died before their first birthday.
Type of mortality rate?
Scenario 4: Out of 3,000 people in a given population, 100 died of pneumonia.
Type of mortality rate?
Calculated mortality rate (expressed per 100 in the population):