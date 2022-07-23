Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Etiology ____________.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that 'Etiology' in microbiology refers to the study of the cause or origin of diseases, particularly infectious diseases.
Recall that the scientist who is most famously associated with establishing the germ theory of disease, which is foundational to etiology, is Robert Koch.
Recognize that Robert Koch developed methods to link specific microorganisms to specific diseases, such as his postulates.
Note that other scientists like Louis Pasteur also contributed to the understanding of disease causation, but Koch is primarily credited with etiology in microbiology.
Therefore, the blank for 'Etiology' should be filled with the name of Robert Koch, as his investigations led to this field.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Etiology

Etiology is the study of the cause or origin of diseases. In microbiology, it focuses on identifying the specific microorganisms responsible for infectious diseases, which is fundamental for diagnosis and treatment.

Role of Robert Koch

Robert Koch is a key figure in etiology, as his work established the link between specific microbes and diseases. He developed Koch's postulates, criteria used to prove that a particular microorganism causes a specific disease.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:36
Koch's Postulates

Germ Theory of Disease

The germ theory states that microorganisms are the cause of many diseases. This concept, supported by scientists like Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch, revolutionized medicine by shifting the focus to microbes as agents of infection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:58
Endosymbiotic Theory
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?

a. Florence Nightingale

b. Joseph Lister

c. John Snow

d. Ignaz Semmelweis

1759
views
Textbook Question

List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.

2064
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Infection control ____________.

1038
views
Textbook Question

Why would a macroscopic tapeworm be studied in microbiology?

2266
views
Textbook Question

Describe what has been called the “Golden Age of Microbiology” with reference to four major questions that propelled scientists during that period.

1762
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Epidemiology ____________.

1155
views