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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 7
Chapter 1, Problem 7

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Epidemiology ____________.

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1
Understand that epidemiology is the study of how diseases spread, their patterns, causes, and effects in populations.
Recall the key historical figures in microbiology who contributed to the foundation of epidemiology through their investigations.
Identify John Snow as a pivotal scientist whose work on the cholera outbreak in London helped establish epidemiology as a scientific discipline.
Recognize that John Snow used mapping and data analysis to trace the source of the cholera outbreak, demonstrating the importance of epidemiological methods.
Conclude that the name to fill in the blank for epidemiology is John Snow.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epidemiology

Epidemiology is the study of how diseases spread, their causes, and control within populations. It involves tracking disease patterns and identifying factors that influence outbreaks to improve public health.

Role of Scientists in Microbiology

Many scientists contributed foundational knowledge to microbiology by discovering microbes, disease mechanisms, and methods to control infections. Understanding their work helps link scientific discoveries to specific fields like epidemiology.
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John Snow and the Origin of Epidemiology

John Snow is considered the father of modern epidemiology due to his investigation of the 1854 cholera outbreak in London. By mapping cases and identifying contaminated water sources, he demonstrated how diseases spread through populations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?

a. Florence Nightingale

b. Joseph Lister

c. John Snow

d. Ignaz Semmelweis

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Etiology ____________.

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Textbook Question

List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.

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Textbook Question

Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Biotechnology ____________

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Textbook Question

Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:

a. Animalcules

b. Prokaryotes

c. Eukaryotes

d. Protozoa

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