Textbook Question
Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis
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Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Etiology ____________.
List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.
Refer to the four steps in the scientific method in describing Pasteur’s fermentation experiments.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biotechnology ____________
Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:
a. Animalcules
b. Prokaryotes
c. Eukaryotes
d. Protozoa