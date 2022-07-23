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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Infection control ____________.

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1
Understand that the question asks for the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose work contributed to the field of infection control in microbiology.
Recall that infection control is primarily concerned with preventing the spread of infectious diseases, which involves understanding how microbes cause disease and how to control them.
Identify key historical figures who made foundational contributions to infection control, such as those who developed antiseptic techniques or demonstrated the role of microbes in disease transmission.
Consider scientists like Ignaz Semmelweis, who introduced handwashing to reduce puerperal fever, and Joseph Lister, who pioneered antiseptic surgery methods.
Conclude that the answer should include these scientists because their investigations directly led to the development of infection control practices.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infection Control

Infection control refers to the practices and procedures used to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in healthcare and community settings. It involves methods such as sterilization, disinfection, and hygiene protocols to reduce transmission of pathogens.
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Pioneers in Infection Control

Key scientists like Ignaz Semmelweis and Joseph Lister made foundational contributions to infection control. Semmelweis introduced handwashing to reduce puerperal fever, while Lister developed antiseptic surgical techniques, both significantly lowering infection rates.
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Germ Theory of Disease

The germ theory, established by scientists such as Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch, states that microorganisms cause many diseases. This theory underpins infection control by identifying pathogens as targets for prevention and treatment strategies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?

a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

b. Louis Pasteur

c. Robert Koch

d. Richard Petri

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Textbook Question

Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?

a. Florence Nightingale

b. Joseph Lister

c. John Snow

d. Ignaz Semmelweis

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Etiology ____________.

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Textbook Question

Why would a macroscopic tapeworm be studied in microbiology?

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Textbook Question

Describe what has been called the “Golden Age of Microbiology” with reference to four major questions that propelled scientists during that period.

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Textbook Question

Defend this statement: “The investigations of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek changed the world forever.”

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