Why would a macroscopic tapeworm be studied in microbiology?

Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?
a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
b. Louis Pasteur
c. Robert Koch
d. Richard Petri
Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?
a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
b. Louis Pasteur
c. Robert Koch
d. Richard Petri
Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?
a. Aristotle
b. Pasteur
c. Needham
d. Spallanzani
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Etiology ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Infection control ____________.
Describe what has been called the “Golden Age of Microbiology” with reference to four major questions that propelled scientists during that period.
Defend this statement: “The investigations of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek changed the world forever.”