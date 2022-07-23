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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Why would a macroscopic tapeworm be studied in microbiology?

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1
Understand the scope of microbiology, which includes the study of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, including those that affect humans.
Recognize that although tapeworms are macroscopic (visible to the naked eye), they are parasitic helminths, which are studied in medical microbiology due to their role in infectious diseases.
Consider that microbiology often covers the life cycles, transmission, diagnosis, and treatment of parasitic infections, including those caused by tapeworms.
Note that studying tapeworms in microbiology helps understand how these parasites interact with their hosts, cause disease, and how to control or prevent infections.
Conclude that the inclusion of macroscopic parasites like tapeworms in microbiology is essential for a comprehensive understanding of infectious agents and their impact on human health.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scope of Microbiology

Microbiology studies microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Although tapeworms are macroscopic, their larval or microscopic stages and their interactions with microbes make them relevant to microbiology.
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Parasitology

Parasitology is a branch of microbiology focusing on parasites, including helminths like tapeworms. Understanding tapeworm biology, life cycle, and host interactions is essential for diagnosing and treating parasitic infections.

Host-Microbe Interactions

Studying tapeworms involves examining how these parasites affect and interact with the host's microbiota and immune system. This interaction is crucial for understanding disease mechanisms and developing therapeutic strategies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?

a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

b. Louis Pasteur

c. Robert Koch

d. Richard Petri

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Textbook Question

Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?

a. Aristotle

b. Pasteur

c. Needham

d. Spallanzani

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Etiology ____________.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Infection control ____________.

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Textbook Question

Describe what has been called the “Golden Age of Microbiology” with reference to four major questions that propelled scientists during that period.

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Textbook Question

Defend this statement: “The investigations of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek changed the world forever.”

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