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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis

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1
Understand the historical context of infection control in medicine during the 19th century, when the germ theory was not yet fully accepted.
Recall that Florence Nightingale is known for her work in nursing and hospital sanitation but did not specifically hypothesize that medical personnel could transmit pathogens.
Recognize that Joseph Lister introduced antiseptic surgical methods but was not the first to hypothesize transmission by medical staff.
Identify John Snow as a pioneer in epidemiology, particularly related to cholera transmission, but not specifically about medical personnel infecting patients.
Focus on Ignaz Semmelweis, who first hypothesized and demonstrated that doctors could infect patients with pathogens through unwashed hands, leading to the practice of handwashing to reduce puerperal fever.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Ignaz Semmelweis in Infection Control

Ignaz Semmelweis was the first to hypothesize and demonstrate that medical personnel could transmit pathogens to patients, particularly through unwashed hands. His work in the mid-19th century showed that hand hygiene drastically reduced puerperal fever in maternity wards.
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Germ Theory of Disease

The germ theory states that microorganisms are the cause of many diseases. This concept underpins the understanding that pathogens can be transmitted by contact, which was crucial for Semmelweis's hypothesis about infection spread by medical staff.
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Historical Figures in Medical Hygiene and Epidemiology

Florence Nightingale, Joseph Lister, John Snow, and Ignaz Semmelweis each contributed to medical hygiene and epidemiology. Understanding their roles helps distinguish Semmelweis's unique contribution regarding hand hygiene and infection transmission by healthcare workers.
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a. Animalcules

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