Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Etiology ____________.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Etiology ____________.
List four major questions that drive microbiological investigations today.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Infection control ____________.
Describe what has been called the “Golden Age of Microbiology” with reference to four major questions that propelled scientists during that period.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Epidemiology ____________.
Van Leeuwenhoek described microorganisms as:
a. Animalcules
b. Prokaryotes
c. Eukaryotes
d. Protozoa