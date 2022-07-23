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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?
a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
b. Louis Pasteur
c. Robert Koch
d. Richard Petri

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about identifying the scientist who proposed that a bacterial colony originates from a single bacterial cell.
Step 2: Recall the contributions of each scientist listed: Antoni van Leeuwenhoek is known for early microscopy and observing microorganisms; Louis Pasteur is famous for disproving spontaneous generation and developing pasteurization; Robert Koch is renowned for his work in microbiology, including establishing methods to link specific microbes to diseases; Richard Petri invented the Petri dish used for culturing bacteria.
Step 3: Focus on the concept of a bacterial colony arising from a single cell, which is fundamental to microbiological techniques for isolating pure cultures.
Step 4: Recognize that Robert Koch hypothesized and demonstrated that a single bacterial cell can give rise to a colony, which was crucial for developing pure culture techniques.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct scientist associated with this hypothesis is Robert Koch.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Colony Formation

A bacterial colony is a visible cluster of bacteria growing on a solid medium, originating from a single bacterial cell that divides repeatedly. Understanding this concept is essential to grasp how microbiologists isolate and study pure cultures.
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Robert Koch's Contributions to Microbiology

Robert Koch was a pioneering microbiologist who developed methods to isolate bacteria and demonstrated that colonies arise from single cells. His work laid the foundation for pure culture techniques and the germ theory of disease.
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Role of Petri Dishes in Culturing Bacteria

Richard Petri invented the Petri dish, a shallow container used to culture bacteria on solid media. This tool allows for the growth and observation of individual bacterial colonies, facilitating the study of microbial characteristics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?

a. Aristotle

b. Pasteur

c. Needham

d. Spallanzani

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Infection control ____________.

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Why would a macroscopic tapeworm be studied in microbiology?

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Describe what has been called the “Golden Age of Microbiology” with reference to four major questions that propelled scientists during that period.

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Textbook Question

Defend this statement: “The investigations of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek changed the world forever.”

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Immunology____________.

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