Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
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Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Food microbiology ____________.
The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. Simple staining technique
b. Use of Petri dishes
c. First photomicrograph of bacteria
d. All of the above
A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):
a. Genetic technologist
b. Earth microbiologist
c. Epidemiologist
d. Environmental microbiologist