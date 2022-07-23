Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

What does the term HAI (nosocomial infection) have to do with patient care?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term HAI, which stands for Healthcare-Associated Infection, also known as a nosocomial infection. These are infections that patients acquire while receiving treatment in a healthcare facility.
Step 2: Recognize that HAIs are significant because they can complicate patient recovery, increase the length of hospital stays, and sometimes lead to severe health outcomes or even death.
Step 3: Identify common sources of HAIs, such as contaminated medical equipment, healthcare workers' hands, or invasive procedures like catheterization or surgery.
Step 4: Understand the importance of infection control practices in patient care, including hand hygiene, sterilization of instruments, use of personal protective equipment, and isolation protocols to prevent HAIs.
Step 5: Realize that preventing HAIs is a critical component of patient care quality and safety, as it helps reduce morbidity, healthcare costs, and improves overall patient outcomes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)

HAIs, also known as nosocomial infections, are infections patients acquire while receiving treatment in a healthcare setting. These infections were not present or incubating at the time of admission and can complicate patient recovery, increase hospital stays, and raise healthcare costs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:29
Acute Viral Infections

Infection Control Practices

Infection control involves procedures like hand hygiene, sterilization, and use of personal protective equipment to prevent HAIs. Effective infection control is critical in patient care to reduce the risk of spreading pathogens within healthcare facilities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:57
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control

Impact on Patient Outcomes

HAIs can lead to serious complications such as prolonged illness, increased morbidity, and even mortality. Understanding HAIs helps healthcare providers implement strategies to improve patient safety and quality of care.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Food microbiology ____________.

1087
views
Textbook Question

The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?

a. Simple staining technique

b. Use of Petri dishes

c. First photomicrograph of bacteria

d. All of the above

1780
views
Textbook Question

A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n):

a. Genetic technologist

b. Earth microbiologist

c. Epidemiologist

d. Environmental microbiologist

1724
views