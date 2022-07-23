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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 1, Problem 3

In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?
a. Acidic hot springs
b. Swamp mud
c. Great Salt Lake
d. All of the above

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1
Understand that archaea are a domain of microorganisms known for thriving in extreme environments, often where other life forms struggle to survive.
Recognize that acidic hot springs are extreme environments with high temperature and low pH, conditions where certain archaea, called thermoacidophiles, are commonly found.
Consider swamp mud, which is anaerobic and rich in organic material; some archaea, such as methanogens, thrive in these oxygen-poor environments.
Evaluate the Great Salt Lake, a hypersaline environment where halophilic archaea are known to live due to their ability to tolerate high salt concentrations.
Conclude that since archaea can inhabit all these diverse extreme environments, the correct answer is that archaea are found in all of the above habitats.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Archaea and Extremophiles

Archaea are a domain of microorganisms known for thriving in extreme environments, such as high temperature, acidity, or salinity. Many archaea are extremophiles, meaning they can survive conditions that are inhospitable to most life forms, like acidic hot springs or salt lakes.
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Habitats of Archaea

Archaea inhabit diverse environments including acidic hot springs, salty lakes, and anaerobic muds. Their ability to adapt to extreme pH, salinity, and oxygen levels allows them to colonize habitats like acidic hot springs, swamp mud, and hypersaline lakes.
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Environmental Adaptations of Archaea

Archaea possess unique biochemical and structural adaptations, such as specialized membrane lipids and enzymes, enabling them to survive extreme heat, acidity, or salinity. These adaptations explain their presence in habitats like acidic hot springs, swamp mud, and the Great Salt Lake.
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