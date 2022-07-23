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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 1, Problem 4

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Immunology____________.

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1
Understand that the question asks for the name(s) of the scientist(s) who contributed to the foundation of immunology, a branch of microbiology focused on the immune system and its response to pathogens.
Recall that immunology as a scientific field began with studies on how organisms defend themselves against infections, particularly through the work on vaccines and immune responses.
Identify Edward Jenner as a key figure, known for developing the smallpox vaccine, which was the first successful vaccine and a cornerstone in immunology.
Consider Louis Pasteur, who further advanced immunology by developing vaccines for rabies and anthrax and promoting the germ theory of disease.
Conclude that the names Edward Jenner and Louis Pasteur are commonly credited for their foundational work in immunology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunology

Immunology is the branch of microbiology that studies the immune system and how organisms defend themselves against pathogens. It involves understanding immune responses, antibodies, and vaccines. The field was pioneered by scientists like Edward Jenner and Louis Pasteur, who developed early vaccines and laid the foundation for immunological research.

Role of Scientists in Microbiology

Many microbiology fields are named or defined based on the contributions of key scientists whose experiments and discoveries established foundational knowledge. Recognizing these scientists helps understand the historical development and principles behind each subfield, such as immunology, bacteriology, and virology.
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Historical Development of Microbiology

Microbiology evolved through the work of various scientists who identified microbes and their roles in disease and immunity. Understanding this historical context provides insight into how scientific methods and discoveries shaped modern microbiology, including the emergence of immunology as a distinct discipline.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List six types of microorganisms.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?

a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

b. Louis Pasteur

c. Robert Koch

d. Richard Petri

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Textbook Question

Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?

a. Aristotle

b. Pasteur

c. Needham

d. Spallanzani

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Chemotherapy ____________.

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Textbook Question

Defend this statement: “The investigations of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek changed the world forever.”

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Textbook Question

In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?

a. Acidic hot springs

b. Swamp mud

c. Great Salt Lake

d. All of the above

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