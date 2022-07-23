Textbook Question
List six types of microorganisms.
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List six types of microorganisms.
Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?
a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
b. Louis Pasteur
c. Robert Koch
d. Richard Petri
Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?
a. Aristotle
b. Pasteur
c. Needham
d. Spallanzani
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Chemotherapy ____________.
Defend this statement: “The investigations of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek changed the world forever.”
In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?
a. Acidic hot springs
b. Swamp mud
c. Great Salt Lake
d. All of the above