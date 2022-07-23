Textbook Question
List six types of microorganisms.
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List six types of microorganisms.
Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?
a. Aristotle
b. Pasteur
c. Needham
d. Spallanzani
Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Biochemistry _________ and __________.
In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?
a. Acidic hot springs
b. Swamp mud
c. Great Salt Lake
d. All of the above
Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Immunology____________.