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Ch. 1 - A Brief History of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 1 - A Brief History of MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 1, Problem 3

Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.
Chemotherapy ____________.

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1
Understand that the question asks for the name(s) of the scientist(s) associated with the development of chemotherapy in microbiology.
Recall that chemotherapy in microbiology refers to the use of chemical substances to treat infectious diseases caused by microbes.
Identify the key historical figure who pioneered the concept of chemotherapy by discovering the first effective antimicrobial agent.
Recognize Paul Ehrlich as the scientist who introduced the idea of a 'magic bullet' and developed Salvarsan, the first chemotherapeutic agent against syphilis.
Conclude that the blank should be filled with 'Paul Ehrlich' as his investigations laid the foundation for chemotherapy in microbiology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemotherapy in Microbiology

Chemotherapy refers to the use of chemical substances to treat infectious diseases by targeting pathogens without harming the host. It is a fundamental concept in microbiology and medicine for controlling microbial infections.
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Paul Ehrlich and the Concept of Chemotherapy

Paul Ehrlich is credited with pioneering chemotherapy through his work on the 'magic bullet' concept, developing Salvarsan to treat syphilis. His investigations laid the foundation for using chemicals to selectively kill microbes.
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2) Viruses Interfere with Antigen Presentation in Infected Cells

Historical Development of Antimicrobial Agents

Understanding the historical progression of antimicrobial agents, from Ehrlich’s early compounds to modern antibiotics, helps contextualize chemotherapy’s role in microbiology and the evolution of treatment strategies.
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List six types of microorganisms.

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Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?

a. Aristotle

b. Pasteur

c. Needham

d. Spallanzani

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Show where microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.

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Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Biochemistry _________ and __________.       

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In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?

a. Acidic hot springs

b. Swamp mud

c. Great Salt Lake

d. All of the above

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Fill in the blanks with the name(s) of the scientist(s) whose investigations led to the following fields of study in microbiology.

Immunology____________.

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